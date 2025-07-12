The well-known pit reporter hasn’t been part of the broadcast for the Darwin Triple Crown and Townsville 500 events, both of which have free-to-air coverage.

That is understood to be the reason for her absence, with Supercars Media needing to accomodate Seven-specific talent such as Molly Taylor and Jack Perkins.

Crehan, who is on the ground in Townsville supporting husband Will Davison, took to social media today to clarify the situation – in response to concerns from fans about her wellbeing following recent Ironman and marathon efforts.

“Hi everyone, yes I am 100 percent fine,” she wrote. “I am not on the broadcast this weekend. As I said during Darwin, a decision was made beyond my control that I would be part of some events this year.

“Thank you for your concern. I’m absolutely not missing an event because of my Ironman and marathon. You know me better than that. I would be there if both my legs were in a cast.

“I appreciate so many getting in contact with me. Definitely feeling loved.”

Crehan was also absent from the broadcast of the Albert Park round in March.