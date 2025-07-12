Feeney grabbed the lead from early pacesetter Matt Payne in the first round of pit stops and controlled the race from there.

The rapid Mostert emerged as a surprising challenger before eventually taking the flag 6.4s adrift in second with Payne third.

Will Brown was fourth despite a penalty for early contact, while Brodie Kostecki, Anton De Pasquale, Jack Le Brocq, Ryan Wood, Cooper Murray and a fading polesitter David Reynolds.

Feeney dedicated his inaugural Townsville win to former Triple Eight co-owner Tim Miles, who was killed while cycling in Sydney six days ago.

“Chaz looked really fast in that second stint, and I was able to gap him in the end,” said Feeney.

“It was hard to know if his tyres were going to deg. I just tried to match his pace and then towards the end I was able to put my foot down and drive away.”

It was a chaotic start to the race with two Safety Car periods called within the first dozen laps.

The yellows flew on the opening tour after contact between Tickford teammates Cam Waters and Thomas Randle at Turn 3 caused a multi-car mess.

Waters spun 360-degrees and continued, while James Golding’s Camaro became sandwiched – on two wheels – between the wall and Randle’s Mustang, taking Golding out on the spot.

Jaxon Evans’ Camaro also took significant damage in the incident having been on the outside of Randle when Waters made it three-wide.

Payne had taken the lead from polesitter Reynolds off the initial start, while Feeney made moves on Le Brocq and then Reynolds upon the resumption from the Safety Car.

Kostecki also made early headway from eighth on the grid, taking fifth from Courtney moments before a spectacular engine failure for the BRT Mustang triggered Safety Car #2.

Courtney’s failure occurred while Will Davison’s Mustang was belching smoke of a different kind thanks to bodywork having been pushed onto the rear tyres thanks to contact from Will Brown.

Davison was tagged and spun by Heimgartner as the Dick Johnson Racing driver tried to get back to pit lane.

The second Safety Car triggered the first round of pit stops in which Feeney grabbed the lead from Payne – who was ever so briefly held up by Brown as he exited his box.

Kostecki took the restart fourth from Le Brocq, the charging Mostert, De Pasquale, Brown, Murray and Heimgartner.

Mostert continued his charge after the restart with a forceful move on Le Brocq, before following Kostecki through on a struggling Reynolds.

Stewards had meanwhile run the rule over the early madness and dished out five-second penalties to Brown (for contact with Davison) and Waters (for an unsafe pit release).

Brown was left to put his head down before serving the penalty at his second stop, soon overtaking De Pasquale, Le Brocq and Reynolds to climb to fifth.

The race meanwhile remained intense at the front with the top four – Feeney, Payne, Kostecki and Mostert – separated by under two seconds at the halfway mark.

Kostecki then began to fall away, losing places to Mostert and then Brown as the long middle stint – necessitated by the early first stops – continued.

Mostert was the first of the top five to pull the trigger on his second stop, heading to the lane on lap 45, at which point he was 4.4s adrift of leader Feeney but still right with Payne.

That prompted Payne and then Feeney in on the next two tours, with the trio rejoining in their original order.

Kostecki was in on lap 49 and rejoined behind De Pasquale, who had taken his stop back on lap 36, while a fumble by the DJR crew left a question over Kostecki’s right-rear wheel nut.

Mostert made his move on Payne into Turn 11 on lap 51, leaving him with just one car – and two seconds – between himself and the lead.

There were no more heroics in store from Mostert, however, as Feeney responded to the challenge by easing away to victory.

Teammate Brown had dropped behind both Kostecki and De Pasquale thanks to his five-second penalty but managed to get back around both on the run to the flag.

Wood underlined the speed in the WAU Mustangs but rising from last on the grid to eighth.

Davison fought back from his early drama to finish 13th, holding out Nick Percat by just 0.0399s in a dash to the flag.

Tickford duo Waters and Randle limped home in 20th and 21st respectively after their early tangle, the latter five laps down following repairs.

Another qualifying, Top 10 Shootout and 200km race will round out the NTI Townsville 500 on Sunday.

