Half of the monetary loss and the points deduction was the result of Brodie Kostecki’s car being sent from its pit box before the right-rear wheel gun had been disconnected in its second stop.

The right-reach wheel changer was captured by the TV broadcast throwing his wheel gun to the ground in frustration following the mishap.

Kostecki, who had driven from pole position to his first race win with DJR on Friday, finished fifth in today’s 200km encounter.

DJR was also docked $1,500 after a team member crossed the fast lane in pit lane pre-race when prohibited to do so.

Team members are not permitted to cross the fast lane from the time that the pit exit opens at the start of the reconnaissance lap until the last car has passed that team’s pit bay.

Stewards also dealt Cam Hill a five-second post-race penalty after it was deemed Matt Stone Racing had released him into the path of Macauley Jones.

That dropped Hill from 12th to 15th in the result.

Jones meanwhile copped a 25-second post-race punishment for breaching the pit lane speed limit, dropping him from 17th to 20th.