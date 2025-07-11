The Triple Eight driver has been outside the top 10 in qualifying for the last four races, banking a 14th, 17th and 11th in Darwin, before slumping to 20th on the grid for Friday’s opener in Townsville.

He has been recovering well in races, finishing inside the top 10 on each occasion, including a 10th place today.

However, the lack of single-lap speed has left the reigning champion perplexed.

“I’m thinking about going back to co-driving,” he joked on Fox Sports.

“Just a safe pair of hands that can bring it through in the race, doesn’t have to qualify.

“I don’t know, to be honest, I struggled massively in qualifying. Once again I felt like the lap was okay, and the time was just way off.

“Unsure why, because most people who qualify 20th, you don’t see them drive up to 10th or have good car pace. Just really struggling in qualifying.

“It’s kind of getting the stage you go out there and you start questioning, what sort of lap am I going to put in here?

“It’s just not going out there and hitting it right now.”

Teammate Broc Feeney also struggled in qualifying today, but recovered from 14th on the grid to eighth in the race.