The powerhouse team sent shockwaves through the sport recently with news that it will ditch its GM ties and become Ford’s lead factory outfit in 2026.

That’s added a new layer of significance to its 2025 campaign with one final opportunity to add to its GM legacy.

It will do so with a tweaked version of its Red Bull Ampol Racing look that includes more white than the 2024 version, coupled with the Triple Eight and Ampol shades of blue.

Featured Videos

The livery was unveiled at Highlands Motorsport Park during the New Zealand Grand Prix event, in which both T8 drivers Will Brown and Broc Feeney are taking part.

“It’s been great to take a livery reveal to New Zealand for our fans over the ditch – especially with the Taupo round early in the season,” said T8 managing director Jamie Whincup.

“The guys and girls at Triple Eight, alongside our long-standing co-naming rights partners Red Bull and Ampol, have done an amazing job to get this car ready so we can see it on track at Highlands.

“It’s always good to get our cars and drivers out in the community for events like this, the first Supercars team livery reveal to happen in New Zealand.

“This kicks off an exciting season where we hope to keep momentum going from our strong finish with Will and Broc last year.”

As expected, reigning champion Brown will run the #1 on his Camaro.

“How awesome does the car look?” said Brown. “Keeping those iconic Red Bull Ampol Racing colours and adding

white and blue highlights is a nice addition.

“It’s always great to share these occasions with the fans! It’s my second year with the team and to do this event while I’m in New Zealand racing open-wheelers in the off-season has meant I could be a part of it.

“The next major event for us is the team’s pre-season test day in Sydney which is going to be awesome to get a full day in the car.

“It’s going to be even better to show the it off to the fans when we go racing in Sydney later this month – can’t wait!”

Feeney went as far to label the new look a personal favourite.

“I think the car looks unreal this year, my favourite in a while,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back on track in Sydney in a couple of weeks.

“It’s exciting to be here in NZ for the GP but to also launch our 2025 livery here at Highlands. It’s going to be great to cut some laps here in it before we head to Sydney where we can get back to work and start off 2025 strong.”