Payne logged a 1:21.3016s to head his Penrite stablemate Allen by 0.0402s at the end of 45 minutes.

Walkinshaw TWG Racing’s Ryan Wood was third fastest and 0.2414s adrift of the top time. His session was punctuated by a slow spin and a series of off-track moments as he tested the limits.

Ford entries dominated the top 10 with James Golding fourth for the Blanchard Racing Team ahead of Dick Johnson Racing driver Brodie Kostecki.

PremiAir Racing’s Jayden Ojeda was the first Chevrolet Camaro in sixth ahead of Tickford Racing’s Thomas Randle and Anton De Pasquale for Team 18.

Rylan Gray was a standout for Dick Johnson Racing in ninth while Broc Feeney was 10th for Triple Eight Race Engineering.

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Feeney’s teammate Will Brown was only 17th and a second off the pace of Payne. Other noteworthy omissions from the top 10 included Chaz Mostert in 11th for Walkinshaw TWG Racing and Cameron Waters in 15th for Tickford Racing.

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Cameron Hill brought out the sole red flag of the session when his Brad Jones Racing Supra conked out on the run to the final turn.

An electrical issue meant he was sidelined for the rest of the session after he stopped. The team changed the wiring loom in between events and will do it again between practice and qualifying.

Qualifying for Friday afternoon’s race is scheduled for 12:15pm AEST.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship ITM Christchurch Super440, Practice 1