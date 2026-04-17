It’s been a belated celebration for Reynolds, who was set to achieve the feat at the ITM Taupo Super440 until the third race of the weekend was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Friday’s race at the Christchurch Super440 will instead be where he raises the bat.

The team will also sport celebratory t-shirts, which unfortunately have Taupo instead of Christchurch on them due to the unexpected schedule change.

“500 races is a massive achievement, and it says a lot about the kind of driver and person Dave is,” said Team 18 boss Charlie Schwerkolt.

“To compete at this level for that long, stay competitive and still love what he does and that’s not easy.

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“Since coming into Team 18, he’s brought a huge amount of experience and energy to the group.

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“He’s played a big part in where we’re heading as a team, and that Bathurst podium last year was a great example of what he can do.

“But more than that, he’s just a genuine character. What you see is what you get with Dave, and that’s why fans love him. He brings personality to the sport, and you need that.

“We’re really proud to have him with us for this milestone, and hopefully we can help him celebrate it the right way out on track.”

Reynolds has been part of the Team 18 fold since 2024.

Snowy River Caravans CEO Andrew Crank acknowledged Reynolds’ landmark.

“David’s 500th race is an incredible achievement in arguably the most competitive motorsport category in the world,” said Crank.

“It’s a testament to David’s performance, perseverance, and passion for the sport.

“We’re proud to support him and Team 18 as they continue to embody the same values we hold at Snowy River Caravans – resilience, performance, and the joy of the journey.

“Milestones like this remind us why Australians and New Zealanders love racing and the spirit of adventure behind every lap.”

Supercars action at the ITM Christchurch Super440 gets underway with Practice at 7:35am AEST.