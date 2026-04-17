Earlier this week, Supercars published a series of entries from its Students on Track competition, which was open for children as young as five and up to 18 years old.

The winning drawing by 15-year-old Rolleston College student Sean McCall was added to the Toyota Supra promo car.

By winning the competition, McCall got tickets to the event, a merchandise pack, a garage tour, and a grid walk experience.

His design features several Christchurch symbols, including the Avon River, the new Te Kaha Stadium, and Christ Church Cathedral.

However, it was another entry that caught the eye of fans.

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There was overwhelming support for 10-year-old Ryan’s drawing of a goose brandishing a knife.

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The goose is a nod to the video game Untitled Goose Game, released in 2019.

The video game sees players control a goose, pulling pranks on people in a small village.

Players can ‘honk’ at people, chase them with a knife, and steal items among a variety of cheeky acts.

A variation of the game’s tagline – You mess with the honk, you get the bonk – features in Ryan’s drawing.

Stewart’s Camaro is without a major sponsor for the New Zealand double-header, running in plain black Erebus colours.