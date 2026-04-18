Payne’s hopes of challenging for victory were dashed when his right-rear wheel parted company on an out lap from the pits.

The Kiwi had run a long first stint and emerged directly behind leaders Brodie Kostecki and Kai Allen.

However, the wheel was not fully tightened in the stop – ruining Payne’s race and earning the team a corresponding sanction.

“The stewards reviewed the relevant broadcast vision of the pit stop,” it read.

“The vision showed Car 19 was serviced in the pits and both rear wheels were changed.

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“The right rear was not properly secured and separated from the car once back on track.

“The stewards conclude that the car was released in an unsafe condition and the penalty is consistent with other penalties imposed for similar incidents.”

Payne limped his car back to the pits and finished 19th after a replacement right-rear was fitted.