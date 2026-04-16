Issues with the tight Ruapuna pit lane came to light on Wednesday and resulted in Supercars adjusting the spacing of pit boxes and booms.

Officials have now also introduced a new regulation that states teams can only have one car in pit lane at any given time.

“Double stacking is prohibited at all times during R10, R11, R12, and R13,” reads the new rule.

“Only one (1) Car sharing a Pit Bay is permitted in the Pit Lane at any time save for when a Car sharing the same Pit Bay has slowed on the Circuit with an obvious problem and/or has sustained obvious damage and/or has a puncture.

“A Car in the Pit Lane must cross the Pit Exit timing line before another Car sharing the same Pit Bay, is permitted to cross the Pit Entry timing line.”

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Teams often choose to pit both cars at once if a Safety Car is called, resulting in one stacking behind the other and clogging up pit lane.

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There have been suggestions that race control will wait two laps between calling the Safety Car and sending it out onto the circuit to give teams time to pit both cars.

However, there has been no official confirmation of that procedure.