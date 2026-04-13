Sunday morning’s 120km race at the ITM Taupo Super440 was cancelled due to the threat of Cyclone Vaianu.
New Zealand fans will not miss any action, however, with that race added to the Christchurch Super440 at Ruapuna.
Friday’s program has been amended accordingly, with Supercars condensing its two 25-minute practice sessions into on 45-minute affair at 9:35am NZST.
Qualifying for Race 1 will follow at 2:15pm NZST.
That will use the two-part elimination format beginning with a 12-minute session before the top 10 go through to an eight-minute, all-in session to set the grid.
Race 1 will get underway at 4:35pm NZST, taking in 37 laps.
Saturday’s and Sunday’s schedule remains unchanged.
Race 2 is slated for 12:45pm NZST before Race 3 at 4:10pm NZST. Each race will comprise 37 laps.
Sunday’s program features a three-part, knockout qualifying culminating in a Top 10 Shootout, with the first leg of qualifying to begin at 11:50am NZST.
Race 4 starts at 3:05pm NZST and will take in 61 laps.
Support categories include Formula Ford, Heritage Touring Cars, and GT racing.
Schedule: Repco Supercars Championship ITM Christchurch Super440 (times NZST)
|Friday April 17
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|8:20
|8:50
|Events
|Safety & Course Car Tours and Pit Lane Walk
|9:00
|9:20
|GTNZ
|0:20
|Practice 1
|9:35
|10:20
|Supercars
|0:45
|Practice
|10:35
|10:55
|Formula Ford
|0:20
|Practice 1
|11:05
|11:25
|Historic
|0:20
|Practice
|11:40
|12:10
|Supercars
|0:30
|Event Rides
|12:25
|12:45
|GTNZ
|0:20
|Qualifying
|12:55
|13:15
|Formula Ford
|0:20
|Qualifying
|13:40
|14:00
|Historic
|0:20
|Qualifying
|14:15
|14:27
|Supercars
|0:12
|Q1 Race 10
|14:37
|14:45
|Supercars
|0:08
|Q2 Race 10
|15:05
|1 lap after 15:33
|GTNZ
|0:30
|Race 1
|15:45
|1 lap after 16:03
|Formula Ford
|0:20
|Race 1
|16:35
|1 lap after 17:48
|Supercars
|37 laps
|Race 10
|Saturday April 18
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|8:25
|8:45
|Events
|0:20
|Safety and Course Car Tours & Pit Lane Walk
|8:55
|9:05
|Supercars
|0:10
|TV Track Time
|9:15
|9:45
|GTNZ
|0:30
|Race 2
|10:05
|10:17
|Supercars
|0:12
|Q1 Race 11
|10:25
|10:37
|Supercars
|0:12
|Q2 Race 11
|11:00
|11:12
|Supercars
|0:12
|Q1 Race 12
|11:20
|11:32
|Supercars
|0:12
|Q2 Race 12
|11:37
|11:50
|Events
|0:13
|Entertainment
|11:55
|12:15
|Formula Ford
|0:20
|Race 2
|12:45
|1 lap after 13:58
|Supercars
|37 laps
|Race 11
|14:05
|14:15
|Events
|0:10
|Entertainment
|14:25
|14:55
|GTNZ
|0:30
|Race 3
|15:05
|15:25
|Historic
|0:20
|Race 1
|16:10
|1 lap after 17:23
|Supercars
|37 laps
|Race 12
|Sunday April 19
|Start
|Finish
|Category
|Duration
|Session
|9:05
|9:25
|Formula Ford
|0:20
|Race 3
|9:35
|9:55
|Historic
|0:20
|Race 2
|10:05
|10:30
|Events
|0:25
|Super Fan Experience (Pit Lane)
|10:05
|10:30
|Events
|0:25
|Safety and Course Car Tours
|10:30
|10:45
|Events
|0:15
|Drivers Parade
|10:50
|11:30
|GTNZ
|0:40
|Race 4
|11:50
|12:02
|Supercars
|0:12
|Q1 Race 13
|12:10
|12:22
|Supercars
|0:12
|Q2 Race 13
|12:45
|13:15
|Supercars
|0:30
|Top Ten Shootout
|13:30
|13:50
|Formula Ford
|0:20
|Entertainment
|14:00
|14:20
|Historic
|0:20
|Race 4
|15:05
|1 lap after 16:53
|Supercars
|61 laps
|Race 13
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