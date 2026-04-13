Sunday morning’s 120km race at the ITM Taupo Super440 was cancelled due to the threat of Cyclone Vaianu.

New Zealand fans will not miss any action, however, with that race added to the Christchurch Super440 at Ruapuna.

Friday’s program has been amended accordingly, with Supercars condensing its two 25-minute practice sessions into on 45-minute affair at 9:35am NZST.

Qualifying for Race 1 will follow at 2:15pm NZST.

That will use the two-part elimination format beginning with a 12-minute session before the top 10 go through to an eight-minute, all-in session to set the grid.

Advertisements

Race 1 will get underway at 4:35pm NZST, taking in 37 laps.

Win a limited edition 1:18 scale model #8 BJR Camaro. Enter Now.

Saturday’s and Sunday’s schedule remains unchanged.

Race 2 is slated for 12:45pm NZST before Race 3 at 4:10pm NZST. Each race will comprise 37 laps.

Sunday’s program features a three-part, knockout qualifying culminating in a Top 10 Shootout, with the first leg of qualifying to begin at 11:50am NZST.

Race 4 starts at 3:05pm NZST and will take in 61 laps.

Support categories include Formula Ford, Heritage Touring Cars, and GT racing.

Schedule: Repco Supercars Championship ITM Christchurch Super440 (times NZST)