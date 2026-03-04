Phil was the youngest brother of Australian motorsport legend Peter Brock and affectionately known as ‘Split Pin’ due to his lofty stature.

The Brock brothers won the 1976 Sandown 400 in a Holden Torana, beating Allan Moffat’s Ford Falcon by two laps.

Brock raced with his brother in the Bathurst 1000 on two occasions in 1976 and 1977, finishing third and then fourth.

‘Split Pin’ was perhaps best known for missing out on winning the Bathurst 1000 in 1983 in controversial circumstances.

That year, the leading #05 Holden Commodore of Peter Brock and Larry Perkins blew its engine just eight laps into the race.

Peter Brock and Harvey took the reins of the sister #25 car of John Harvey and Phil Brock, leaving the younger brother on the sidelines.



Peter Brock, Harvey and Perkins went on to win the race while Phil Brock never got to drive in the race.

Brock was also known for his role as a stunt driver in the Mad Max film series throughout the 1970s and 1980s.