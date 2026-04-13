It’s been a meteoric rise for Walkinshaw TWG Racing, which has gone from cellar dwellers to race winners in just nine races.

Especially impressive at the Taupo Super440 was not only the race pace, but Wood’s one-lap speed to earn pole position for the ninth race of the season.

For teammate Chaz Mostert, a race win this season feels like a case of ‘when’, not ‘if’.

After executing an excellent undercut, Mostert ultimately relinquished the lead to Wood in the closing stanza during the second Taupo Super440 race.

Mostert gave Wood the race lead, conceding top spot over an apparent tyre disadvantage and a desire to see Toyota win its first Supercars race.

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That will surely pay dividends for Mostert later this season.

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Off the back of its first Supercars race win, in this week’s poll we want to know whether you think a Toyota driver can win the title.

Walkinshaw TWG Racing aced the inaugural Supercars Finals Series in 2025 to win Mostert the drivers’ championship.

With Wood taking another step in his progression, it stands to reason that the Toyota duo will both be among the top 10 contenders by the time the Gold Coast 500 rolls around.

This is all obviously with a sample size of just nine races and one win.

Mostert has consistently been knocking on the door of the podium while Wood’s results to date have looked more like a yo-yo.

While Walkinshaw TWG Racing has been at the forefront of Toyota’s success, Brad Jones Racing can’t be forgotten.

Cameron Hill and Andre Heimgartner and Macauley Jones have yet to threaten the podium, though that’s not to say the same success Wood and Mostert have enjoyed so far won’t come.

Heimgartner narrowly missed out on the Finals Series last year and Hill was just behind him in 12th, albeit at Matt Stone Racing.

So what do you think? Can Toyota win the Repco Supercars Championship?