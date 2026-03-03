The fallout from the title decider dominated the build-up to the 2026 season, which included Supercars releasing a documentary on the inaugural Finals Series.

Feeney turned his back on a trailer for the film at the season launch and revealed to Speedcafe he’d brushed a text from Wood in the aftermath of Adelaide.

The Triple Eight driver lost the title to Walkinshaw’s Chaz Mostert after an opening lap clash with Wood in the decider and an engine problem that later slowed the Red Bull Camaro.

Feeney declared in Sydney a desire to move on from the saga, but made special mention of Walkinshaw’s now infamous celebration directly after the contact.

“The hard one for me was seeing how the team reacted,” Feeney said during a Fox Sports interview.

Advertisements

“You can say you made a mistake or tried for a gap that was extremely small, but when your team celebrates like that, that’s pretty low for me.



Click here to talk to the team. Align your business with the home of Australian motorsport news.

“Seeing the team carry on and probably a particular person carry on and celebrating, it shows there was probably a little bit of maliciousness to that.”

Walkinshaw has now spoken at length on the controversy via the Lucky Dogs Podcast, co-hosted by Feeney’s teammate Will Brown.

The Monaco-based team owner began a lengthy defence with a typically forthright spray of anyone suggesting there was a conspiracy to take out Feeney.

“It’s really, really simple, and I think anyone with functioning grey matter in their skull can kind of see what happens,” Walkinshaw said.

“The crayon eaters online that have come up with this massive conspiracy, they need to be stopped or shouldn’t be allowed to vote anymore.”

Walkinshaw said the team’s instructions to Wood were to “do everything you can to be aggressive and get in front” of Feeney and then “hold him back so Chaz can try and get in front of him too”.

He added the plan was then to “hold him up so the guys can try and overtake him to try and push him back,” to allow Mostert to overhaul his 23-point deficit.

Walkinshaw is adamant the Turn 4 contact was Feeney’s fault, declaring officials – who gave Wood a 15-second penalty for careless driving – got it wrong.

Either way, he said there was no conspiracy to take Feeney out.

“If he wanted to do that, he would have done a better job,” he said.

“Because if you’re going to go and try and take out a car, you want to take it out so the car is wounded. You’re not doing it just to give him a bit of a soft spin.”

As for his own controversial celebration that Triple Eight saw as proof of a “professional foul”, Walkinshaw said he’d “do it again a hundred times over”.

“The other part of the conspiracy was that my reaction was some sort of demonstration of some sort of plan being actioned perfectly, and some sort of evil genius managing to get his way,” he said.

“I reacted by cheering my arse off when that happened, because, very, very simply, we just witnessed what looked like the main guy we were competing [against] in the championship, screwing up by squeezing unnecessarily into our driver and spinning himself over the front of our car, and both of our cars going through that incident and surviving

“So of course I’m going to bloody cheer. It looked like Broc [messed] up and both of our cars managed to go through clean, and now we’re leading the championship. Why would I not cheer for that?”

Walkinshaw also declared it “a shame” that Triple Eight did not follow his own team and Supercars in condemning social media hate in the aftermath of the event.

Check out the full Lucky Dogs episode in the player below