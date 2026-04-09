Feeney has raced to 29 wins across 10 different circuits in little over four full-time seasons in the championship.

An NZ race victory has so far eluded him in eight attempts – the first three coming at Pukekohe in 2022 before Taupo joined the calendar in 2024.

Feeney has six chances to break his duck across the next two weekends with the return to Taupo and a maiden run for the series at Ruapuna.

“We’ve had a very mixed bag of results [in Taupo] the last couple of years, a bit of success in ’24 and then a bit more of a tough year last year,” he said.

“To be honest, I really felt like Taupo set us up for what was a great 2025 season, we learnt so much in that weekend.

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“[But] I haven’t ever won in New Zealand and that frustrates me quite a bit, so hopefully we can change that.”

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Just four drivers on the current grid – Matt Payne (twice), Andre Heimgartner, Will Brown and Chaz Mostert – have won in NZ.

While Taupo kicks off the double-header this weekend, teams have split their preparation to include the uncharted territory ahead at Ruapuna.

“You obviously want to prepare for Taupo, but then a few days later, you’re going to be racing at a brand new circuit,” he said.

“Me and Will both went over, we drove the new track and we obviously relayed a lot of that feedback to the team.

“We’ll learn over Taupo what we need to take into Ruapuna. We’ve got so much to learn with this new car still.”

Despite being yet to win in the country, Feeney enthused over the passion NZ fans have for the sport and the Triple Eight team.

Feeney’s maiden NZ Supercars event at Pukekohe in 2022 came as teammate to Shane van Gisbergen, who took a sensational win to farewell the circuit.

“I feel like we still have a bit of the Shane hangover, where a lot of Kiwis support Red Bull Ampol Racing, which is great,” added Feeney.

Feeney has won races at all the current Australian Supercars circuits apart from The Bend and his home event at Surfers Paradise.