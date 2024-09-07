Cameron, who sits second in the Super2 Series behind Eggleston Motorsport’s Kai Allen, has become something of a racing all-rounder.

Between TCR, S5000, and the Supercars feeder series, Cameron has tried it all – but no series has been more littered with incidents than Super2, according to the Kelly Racing driver.

Speaking with Speedcafe, Cameron said he’s assessing his options for 2025 – and that could see him pivot towards GT3 racing.

Cameron is set to make his Supercars debut with the Blanchard Racing Team at the Sandown 500 alongside Aaron Love.

“I probably never thought I’d get the opportunity to do Super2 for a full season,” Cameron told Speedcafe.

“I’m loving it, I just don’t know if we go again. It just depends on what other options there are in [Supercars] enduros. The GTs are going well now.

“There are so many options out there and we’ve done a year and a half in Super2 now, so we’ll see.

“I’m not sure. I’d love to [race Super2 again] but Super2 is also a lot about luck. There is a lot of luck involved in missing all the crashes.

“If there wasn’t so much crashing, you could get really good seat time [and] I’d say, yeah, 100 percent, I’d be really focused on coming back and doing it again.

“There are just so many races where we don’t get our proper race in that you’ve got to check the value for money there with the laps you get.”

Ironically, the volatility of Super2 has been to Cameron’s advantage.

Although he hasn’t won a Super2 race this year, consistently finishing inside the top five with a conservative approach has kept him at the pointy end of the points table.

“The top five has been the aim but I suppose something that I’ve been quite good at is racing smart,” said Cameron.

“Garry [Rogers] and Barry [Rogers] would probably say I don’t do that much in TCR,” he laughed.

“I seem to tear up a lot of shit in that, but in Super2 it’s so expensive to crash. I don’t know how a lot of these drivers afford to crash so much.

“That’s probably where we’ve been really strong with our race pace and race smarts. You’ve got to survive that first lap or two.

“You know who’s going to be the instigators, you just try and steer clear of them.”

Three rounds remain in the Super2 season across the Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000, and Adelaide 500 weekends.

His focus is firmly on the V8 touring cars this year with any hopes of winning the TCR Australia Series with Garry Rogers Motorsport all but out of the question.

However, he wouldn’t rule out a return to TCR-land in 2025.

“I had a proper crack at TCR and we never quite got the championship, which I’m really bummed about,” said Cameron.

“Just because I’ve been with GRM for such a long time, that’s what I really wanted to do and I still have aspirations to do that.

“This year it’s not a realistic option now, so now it’s all working on Super2.

“It’s been going really well with Kelly Racing. We’re just fine-tuning that because even at times I’m not maximizing what the team are giving me in Super2.

“I’ve just got really knuckle down and get that sorted.”

The Dunlop Series will have two 40-minute races across Saturday and Sunday at this year’s Sandown 500, which takes place on September 13-15.