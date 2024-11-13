Tree Cleanup Specialist has come onboard as the naming rights sponsor of the #1 and #99 entries for the VAILO Adelaide 500.

Hope Energy has remained onboard the #1 while Chiko returns after its Bathurst 1000 success with Brodie Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood, albeit switching to the #99 of Jack Le Brocq.

The November 14-17 event marks the final hitout for Kostecki with Erebus Motorsport before he departs to join Dick Johnson Racing.

Featured Videos

“The new livery looks the goods,” said last year’s champion.

“The bold colours really stand out, and it’s great to see both cars looking strong for Adelaide.

“It’s a cool way to finish the season, especially with the momentum we’ve built from Bathurst and the Gold Coast.

“Adelaide’s a tough track, but we’re all aiming to finish the year on a high.”

Le Brocq will remain with the team into 2025 with Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard Cooper Murray joining him.

“Adelaide’s always a high-energy weekend, and there’s nothing quite like the atmosphere here,” said Le Brocq.

“The Tree Cleanup Specialist branding looks great, and it’s going to pop on this awesome street circuit.

“The team has some good momentum right now, and we’re pumped to carry that into the Adelaide 500. It’s going to be an unforgettable weekend for the fans.”

Practice 1 for the Repco Supercars Championship at the Adelaide 500 gets underway at 3:45pm ACDT.