Turn 8 was a topic of discussion across the VAILO Adelaide 500 weekend, particularly after a bruising Friday evening qualifying session.

Three cars were badly damaged within moments of each other in that session, with Richie Stanaway, Cam Hill and David Reynolds all finding the wall in frightening fashion.

Stanaway took part on Saturday morning practice but was then ruled out the remainder of the weekend after delayed concussion symptoms appeared.

In Sunday morning qualifying, Jaxon Evans hit the wall in another heavy Turn 8 impact and was also ruled out of the race due to concussion.

Motorsport Australia’s Division Manager Safety and Race Operations David Stuart confirmed talks over the corner’s future will be held.

“We’ll have a debrief with the South Australian Motorsport Board and its principal contractor and discuss Turn 8,” Stuart told Speedcafe.

“It’s obviously a topic a conversation because it’s the fastest corner on the track. Clearly over the course of any event there is the potential for barrier contact there.

“It needs to be remembered that Turn 8 has gone through multiple iterations, in terms of barrier alignment, whether it is double barriers or single barriers, and so forth.

“But in short, yes, we will discuss it and look at whether what we’ve got is suitable, or is there something different out there we might be able to do more due diligence on and implement.”

In all four Supercars crashes, the accident started with the car clipping the armco barrier on the inside of the corner.

That set it on course for high-speed impact with the outside wall at the exit of the corner.

Moving the inside barrier back was floated around the paddock as a simple solution to reduce risk at the corner – however Stuart says it is not that easy due to a roadside gutter.

“Ultimately, I think that’s an oversimplification,” he said.

“There is a gutter there determines the alignment. The armco runs across the top of that gutter.

“Just moving the barrier back won’t remove that gutter and we’ve got restrictions in terms of the civil infrastructure around the roadways outside of Victoria Park.

“It’s a gutter like you’d see on the road. We can’t get rid of that. If we moved the barriers back and left that exposed, that would create a bugger issue than what we have at the moment.

“The armco runs along the top of that and there’s a bevel kerb that sits across that as well.”