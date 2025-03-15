The Triple Eight driver made the best of the back-to-back Saturday morning sessions; 12 minutes to set the grid for Race 6 and eight minutes for Race 7.

Feeney recorded a 1:46.1369s in Race 6 qualifying to edge teammate Brown, while 1:46.2383s in the second segment was enough to beat Friday winner Cam Hill.

“It’s bloody awesome to get four of these this weekend,” said Feeney, who qualified second for all three races at Sydney Motorsport Park last month.

Featured Videos

“I was a bit more stressed in that last one, I had a bit of a mistake at Turn 1 and really focussed on finishing the end of the lap. I’m stoked, four out of four poles is unreal.”

Brown managed just 18th in qualifying for Race 7 and is set to come under scrutiny for a hairy moment with Chaz Mostert at the end of the session.

Mostert had a wild run, including rubbing the wall in his WAU Mustang, and was attempting a third flying lap when he came up on a slow-moving Brown.

The Ford driver bumped the back of the Camaro and gesticulated at his friend and rival on his way by. Mostert ended up last in that session having been just 11th in the earlier hit-out.

“Unfortunately, I had to go for lap three to try and do a time and then found my mate Will Brown out there,” said Mostert.

“It’s not completely Will’s fault. At the end of the day, we rely on communications from our team and he obviously had no idea I was on a lap.”

It was also another topsy-turvy run for fellow Ford star Cam Waters, who was 19th in the first session before improving to fifth in the second.

Those to shine across the two sessions included Matt Payne, who banked third and sixth for the respective races, and Cooper Murray, who managed a fifth and a third.

Race 6 of the season will take place at 5:40pm.

Results to follow

Results: Qualifying Race 6

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver/s Car Laps Fastest Gap Lap 1 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 5 1:46.137 5 2 1 Red Bull Ampol Racing Will Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 5 1:46.241 0.1039 5 3 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 5 1:46.619 0.4819 5 4 10 Team Bendix Racing Nick Percat Chev Camaro ZL1 5 1:46.703 0.5657 5 5 99 YTG Racing Cooper Murray Chev Camaro ZL1 5 1:46.731 0.5944 5 6 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 5 1:46.807 0.6704 5 7 31 PremiAir Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 4 1:46.819 0.6819 4 8 4 Dabble Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 5 1:46.830 0.6928 5 9 2 Mobil1 Truck Assist Racing Ryan Wood Ford Mustang GT 5 1:46.911 0.7738 5 10 38 Shell V-Power Racing Team Brodie Kostecki Ford Mustang GT 5 1:46.915 0.7785 5 11 25 Mobil1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 5 1:46.939 0.8020 5 12 18 DEWALT Racing Anton De Pasquale Chev Camaro ZL1 4 1:46.970 0.8332 4 13 55 Monster Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 5 1:47.024 0.8871 5 14 20 TRADIE Energy Racing David Reynolds Chev Camaro ZL1 4 1:47.132 0.9953 4 15 26 Penrite Racing Kai Allen Ford Mustang GT 5 1:47.200 1.0629 5 16 62 PremiAir Racing Richie Stanaway Chev Camaro ZL1 4 1:47.209 1.0717 4 17 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 4 1:47.280 1.1434 4 18 9 Tyrepower Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 5 1:47.287 1.1503 5 19 6 Monster Castrol Racing Cam Waters Ford Mustang GT 5 1:47.294 1.1567 5 20 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 5 1:47.369 1.2319 4 21 12 SCT Motorsport Jaxon Evans Chev Camaro ZL1 4 1:47.381 1.2443 4 22 14 Shure Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 5 1:47.396 1.2587 5 23 7 Snowy River Caravans Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 5 1:47.466 1.3293 5 24 3 CoolDrive Auto Parts Racing Aaron Cameron Ford Mustang GT 4 1:48.129 1.9926 4

Note: Race 7 qualifying currently preliminary