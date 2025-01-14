At this year’s race, Mostert will be a driver and team owner.

Supercars’ most popular driver will compete for Arise Racing in its Ferrari 296 GT3 alongside Will Brown and Daniel Serra.

While racing, Mostert will also field two McLaren Artura GT4 entries via the Method Motorsport team he co-owns with Guy McEntyre.

The #24 will be driven by Anthony Levitt, Jake Santalucia, and Cameron Campbell while the #25 will be shared between Tom Hayman, Paul Buccini, and Ryan Sorensen.

The team has already enjoyed success, winning the Pro-Am and Silver drivers’ titles in GT4 Australia as well as the teams’ championship.

Last year, in its Bathurst 12 Hour debut, Method Motorsport’s two McLarens finished second and third behind the Nineteen Corporation Mercedes-AMG GT4.

Method Motorsport is the first GT4 team to commit to this year’s Bathurst 12 Hour.

“The team is super excited to be back at the mountain to once again compete in the Bathurst 12 Hour GT4 class with the Mclaren GT4 Artura’s,” said Mostert and McEntyre in a team statement.

“Behind the scenes the team is supported by the men and women that helped bring success last year and are keen to start the year with the best endurance race of the season.

“We were elated with how last season went but we are now looking forward to the race ahead. The Bathurst 12 Hour is a long day which involves a lot of elements both human and mechanical.

“We have been working hard in the off season and are proud of the team and driver line up we are taking to the mountain.”

The Bathurst 12 Hour takes place across January 31-February 2 at Mount Panorama.