At the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit last year, Feeney eclipsed Scott McLaughlin to become the youngest pole position winner in Supercars history.

He only narrowly missed out on beating another McLauglin record as the youngest race winner, but is still among the youngest with his win at the Adelaide 500.

Feeney can't become the youngest champion in the sport's history. That marker belong to Craig Lowndes who won the 1996 title at 21 years 11 months and 11 days.

Still, Feeney's success so early on in his career has him on a similar trajectory to the aforementioned legends.

That's something he has to be mindful of in what's just his third season as a Supercars full-timer.

“It's hard to remember that… I do need to remind myself that I am only 21 at the moment,” said Feeney, who will celebrate his 22nd birthday in October.

“But, at the same time, I'm just here to win a championship, I'm not worried about numbers at all.

“I certainly don't think about that, but at the same time, I just I want do everything I can to win.

“I'll be pretty disappointed, to be honest, if I don't end up fighting and winning the championship at the end of the year.

“We'll see, it's still such a long way to go. But mid year we're in a pretty good spot. Just gonna keep chipping away.”

Feeney sits third in the drivers' championship after a below-par weekend at the Sydney SuperNight.

Back-to-back wins for Mobil1 Optus Racing's Chaz Mostert propelled him into second behind Feeney's teammate Will Brown.

One round remains in the regular season before back-to-back endurance races where Feeney will be joined by seven-time champion Jamie Whincup.

Whincup, who won the first of his Supercars championships at 25 years old, offers something of a helping hand.

“To be honest, you just get little bits here and there,” said Feeney.

“But I feel like the next two months are really where we obviously start working together for enduros and stuff like that.

“I felt like I got a lot out of that last year. Obviously winning Sandown, in a great spot at Bathurst as well. We had a pretty good end of the year, so I'm looking forward to that.

“He was pretty keen to try and go back-to-back at Sandown but also get a Bathurst win. So I'm certainly looking forward to the next few months working with him.”

Whincup knows all too well how cruel Bathurst can be. Feeney was well-placed to win last year's 1000km race until his gear lever failed.

There were emotional scenes as Feeney's first win slipped away and Whincup suffered yet another agonising loss.

“He was really good after Bathurst,” said Feeney.

“He's like, ‘Mate it's the first and it's not going to be the last.'

“He goes, ‘The amount of times I've been so close and it's been pulled away' — so he was good in positions like that. Hopefully we're not in the same position this year.”

The Supercars season continues on August 16-18 at Symmons Plains Raceway.

Feeney has the most wins of anyone this season with five to his credit. His primary title combatants Will Brown, 26, and Chaz Mostert, 32, have three wins each.

Youngest Supercars champion: Craig Lowndes, 1996 (21 years, 11 months, 11 days)

Youngest Supercars race winner: Scott McLaughlin, 2013 Pukekohe Park (19, 11 months, three days)

Youngest Supercars pole position winner: Broc Feeney, 2023 Albert Park (20 years, five months, 14 days)