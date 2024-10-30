Murray, 23, was announced as Kostecki’s successor in an unusual PR event in September that was coupled with news that the reigning champion is headed to Dick Johnson Racing.

Following a starring wildcard campaign for Triple Eight at Sandown and Bathurst, Murray has officially taken up duties with his new team.

The Super2 Series driver observed proceedings in the Erebus garage at the Gold Coast 500 before steering both the #1 and #9 Erebus Camaros at a ride day at Queensland Raceway on Tuesday.

“Coop is a great, great young kid,” said Kostecki following a sensational Sunday victory on the Gold Coast, which backed up his Bathurst 1000 triumph from a fortnight ago.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to spend some time with him prior to his wildcards and whatnot, with a bit of sim racing.

“He’s just a great kid. He loves his racing, very, very dedicated. So, he was in the garage this weekend, trying to just be a sponge and take it all in.

“I’m sure he’ll taste success at some point,” added Kostecki, who graduated to the Supercars Championship with Erebus in 2021, won the title in ’23 and Bathurst in ’24.

“He’s got three years to win a championship and four to win Bathurst, otherwise he’ll be out.”

Kostecki deadpanned that somewhat cheeky comment while sitting next to Erebus boss Barry Ryan.

Ryan has hopes that Murray will be able to find ultimate success even faster than Kostecki, given his form in the Triple Eight wildcard that included anchoring a fifth-place finish in the Sandown 500.

“I can’t wait to put him in this fast car and see what he can do,” said Ryan.

“We’ll do it again, whether it’s next year or the year after, we’ll back ourselves as a team to keep winning.

“To Brodie’s credit, he’s even said to Cooper that I’ll help you where I can, whether it’s at Norwell or wherever, as a driver, because that’s what Brodie does.”

Triple Eight boss Jamie Whincup is also tipping Murray to star despite the youngster leaving the Triple Eight fold.

“I think he’ll go well,” said Whincup of Murray.

“He’s a good kid, tries hard, he got a lot of natural talent, which is why we chose him for the wildcard entry, and we’re chuffed that he’s been able to go on to get a main game drive.”

Murray has spent the last two seasons in Super2 with Eggleston Motorsport, finishing fourth in the 2023 standings. He made a rough start to the 2024 season and skipped the recent Bathurst round.

He’d previously progressed through Formula Ford, GT3 Cup Challenge and Carrera Cup Australia before sitting out the 2022 racing season while saving budget for Super2.