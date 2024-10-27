The Tickford Racing driver now cannot be beaten for the $25,000 Pole Champion prize – awarded to the driver with the most poles for the season.

Waters scored his sixth pole of the year on Saturday, pulling two clear of Triple Eight’s Broc Feeney at the top of the tally.

With just two poles yet to be decided at the Adelaide season finale next month, Feeney can only equal Waters and would lose the prize on a countback.

Featured Videos

Waters had earlier this weekend declared winning the $25,000 as one of his main goals for the remainder of the campaign.

It’s the second time in three years that Waters has proven Supercars’ qualifying king, beaten last year by Kostecki who ended his title run with a tally of 10.

Boost Mobile upped the Pole Champion money to $25,000 this season from the $10,000 of recent years.

2024 pole position winners

Cam Waters 6

Broc Feeney 4

Matt Payne 2

Chaz Mostert 2

Will Brown 2

Brodie Kostecki 2

James Golding 1

Jack Le Brocq 1

Will Davison 1

Thomas Randle 1