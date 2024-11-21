The category has confirmed it will use a Tickford Mustang and Team 18 Camaro to put more miles on its 2025 tyre and steering rack, as well as engine mapping changes.

Dunlop’s new-for-2025 tyre has already undergone extensive testing at several venues, including The Bend, ahead of its introduction.

The new tyres are intended to have the speed of the existing soft and super soft compounds but with far less degradation in a recipe that Supercars hopes will improve the racing.

There’s also been extensive test and race mileage on a Tickford Racing-designed steering rack lined up to replace the maligned Sportech units that debuted at the start of the Gen3 era.

Engine mapping work for both cars is meanwhile said to be about improving driveability, rather than outright performance.

The test will take place on December 12.

The Bend has hosted Supercars’ technical and rookie testing this season, despite not featuring on the championship calendar.

It returns in 2025 to stage a 500km race leading into the Bathurst 1000, taking over that slot from Sandown.