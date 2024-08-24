Melbourne man Brendan Hyatt was at a local train station when he suffered a heart attack.

Hyatt, 49, was travelling to a local football match when he became unwell and collapsed.

McConville, a protective services officer, sprung into action with his colleague Ryan Hutchinson.

McConville and Hutchinson were on patrol at the time when Hyatt fell.

“I just collapsed,” Hyatt told 9 News Melbourne.

“I hit a metal pole, I think the railing, and (fell) to the platform.”

McConville, a former Supercars driver, said his natural instincts kicked in.

“It's funny how when the pressure is on you revert back to that kind of racing (instinct), if that makes sense,” he said.

“When you're under pressure, you just have to keep a calm head and follow what your muscle memory or your training is.”

McConville is just seven months into his new job as a protective services officer.

PSOs monitor and patrol during peak hour train services. According to Victoria Police, they build trust in the safety of train stations and the public transport system through rapport with commuters and the community

working at major events and their surroundings.

Hyatt is lucky to be alive with just one in 10 who suffered cardiac arrest outside of hospital surviving.

“As grateful as anyone can be, I think,” said Hyatt.

“To meet, to stand, to walk, to move.”

McConville made 21 starts in the Bathurst 1000 and stood on the podium six times.

The Melbourne-born driver who celebrated his 50th birthday earlier this year was a stalwart of Australian touring car racing throughout the late 1990s into the early 2010s.