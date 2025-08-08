The Brad Jones Racing enduro driver is the latest well-known name to join the field for the two-driver TA2 race.

He will join friend and former Toyota 86 rival Hayden Jackson in a Dodge Challenger, Fraser having had his first taste of the car during a recent test.

The race miles will be particularly handy for Freaser heading into the long-distance Supercars races, given his GT World Challenge Australia program came to an abrupt end.

“I’ve been keeping an eye on the TA2 Muscle Car Series for quite a while now and there are so many drivers performing at a high level across both TA2 and Trans Am, so when Hayden asked me to jump in, I was really keen to have a crack,” he said.

“I’m feeling good after the test day because they’re a really raw race car, which I love. The back of the car feels similar to a Supercar, so it’s great to get some seat time leading into the Supercars enduro season.

“It’s a pretty stacked field, but hopefully Hayden and I can put our heads together and come away with a strong result.”

Jackson added: “It’s going to be a lot of fun driving with Declan again. We used to race together in the 86 Series, but now with the experience he’s gained he’s a few steps ahead of us.

“We’ll take the opportunity to not only have fun but also learn from him and see what kind of results we can achieve.

“I reached out to Declan about three months ago to float the idea, and he got back to me almost straight away saying he was keen. It’s a seriously competitive field, so we’re just aiming for some positive and consistent results.”

Other big names taking part in the enduro include Craig Lowndes, James Golding, Paul Morris and Brodie Kostecki.

The TA2 enduro is the headline act for the Hi-Tec Super Series round at the QR, starting next Friday.

Saturday and Sunday action will be broadcast across SBS, SBS On Demand, Fox Sports, and Kayo.