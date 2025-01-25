A long-time project of Blue Mountains-based John Vergotis, the EB model Falcons were unveiled today at the Canberra Festival of Speed.

Supercars has released a short documentary on the restoration, featuring John Bowe and Dick Johnson being reunited with the cars at the Pheasant Wood circuit last December.

Bowe drove the #18 car at the filming session but missed today’s public unveil after injuring his left hip this morning.

Featured Videos

“Apologies to everyone that came to the Canberra Festival of Speed to say g’day and yarn about cars, and couldn’t find me,” Bowe wrote on social media.

“This morning, I had a mishap, which injured my left hip. I’ve been at the Canberra Hospital most of the day having every check known to man.”

Bowe confirmed he has no broken bones and hopes to attend the festival tomorrow, having watched today’s festivities from hospital via a live stream.

“Both cars from that year have been restored by the amazing John Vergotis to totally original spec and are beautiful to behold,” he added.

“Car 18 will be available for sale and use in Heritage Touring Car races, after its round of displays! I’m so sorry I missed it but hopefully see you all tomorrow.”

Watch the Supercars documentary below