DJR is set to lose its homologation team duties for the Blue Oval in the wake of Ford’s bombshell deal with Triple Eight.

The decision could easily be seen as a blow to DJR, particularly given significant resource went into acquiring the Motorsport Powertrains engine shop to develop the troubled Ford V8 just last year.

DJR co-owner and team principal Story has remain tight-lipped on the matter since the news was made public late last week.

However today he broke his silence with a short response to both Triple Eight joining the Ford fold, and Ford’s decision regarding homologation duties.

When asked by a Network Seven journalist about the T8 deal, Story said: “They’re a phenomenal organisation and their record speaks for itself”.

He was then asked if Triple Eight’s homologation deal was a loss to DJR. “No, it’s not a loss for us,” Story said. “We’ve been able to announce today that we’ve entered into the longest deal we’ve ever had with Ford Performance and we’re very happy with where we are.’

When pressed on the length of the new Ford deal, Story added: “It’s for a long time, I can assure you of that”.

DJR formally launched its 2025 campaign today by revealing its first significant livery change since 2017.

That included confirmation that new signing Brodie Kostecki will run as #38 this season while Will Davison will continue in the famous #17.