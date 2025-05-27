Confirmations of young guns Zak Best and Brad Vaughan last week leave few remaining gaps.

Best joins BRT alongside Aaron Cameron after a year on the sidelines while Vaughan steps up with Brad Jones Racing and Bryce Fullwood after debuting as a wildcard in 2024.

There are yet to be announcements from BRT and PremiAir Racing about their second entries, although Jack Perkins and Nash Morris are expected to fill those slots.

Matt Stone Racing’s wildcard is therefore the biggest question mark, with a partner for Cam Crick in the #35 Camaro yet to locked in.

Matt Chahda Motorsport has also flagged an intention to return to the grid with the Camaro it campaigned as a wildcard last year.

Walkinshaw Andretti United has announced Jayden Ojeda and Fabian Coulthard as its co-drivers, but not confirmed which primaries they’ll pair with.

Ojeda’s move from Erebus Motorsport to WAU is one of several key changes from last year.

The 2025 field includes somewhat a changing of the guard with several young guns scoring big opportunities.

Veterans who look set to miss out this year include Michael Caruso and Warren Luff, who were both at Team 18 in recent seasons, and ex-Brad Jones Racing man Dean Fiore.

The enduro rookie line-up includes Erebus duo Jarrod Hughes and Jobe Stewart, Harri Jones (Team 18), Lochie Dalton and Rylan Gray (Tickford), Zach Bates (Triple Eight) and Morris.

2025 Supercars Championship Endurance Cup line-up

# Driver Co-driver Team 1 Will Brown Scott Pye Triple Eight Race Engineering 2 Ryan Wood Jayden Ojeda** Walkinshaw Andretti United 3 Aaron Cameron Zak Best Blanchard Racing Team 4 Cameron Hill Cameron McLeod Matt Stone Racing 5 Rylan Gray Lochie Dalton Tickford Racing 6 Cam Waters Mark Winterbottom Tickford Racing 7 James Courtney Jack Perkins* Blanchard Racing Team 8 Andre Heimgartner Declan Fraser Brad Jones Racing 9 Jack Le Brocq Jarrod Hughes Erebus Motorsport 10 Nick Percat Tim Slade Matt Stone Racing 12 Jaxon Evans Jack Smith Brad Jones Racing 14 Bryce Fullwood Brad Vaughan Brad Jones Racing 17 Will Davison Tony D’Alberto Dick Johnson Racing 18 Anton De Pasquale Harri Jones Team 18 19 Matt Payne Garth Tander Grove Racing 20 David Reynolds Lee Holdsworth Team 18 25 Chaz Mostert Fabian Coulthard** Walkinshaw Andretti United 26 Kai Allen Dale Wood Grove Racing 31 James Golding David Russell PremiAir Racing 35 Cameron Crick TBD Matt Stone Racing 38 Brodie Kostecki Todd Hazelwood Dick Johnson Racing 55 Thomas Randle James Moffat Tickford Racing 62 Richie Stanaway Nash Morris* PremiAir Racing 88 Broc Feeney Jamie Whincup Triple Eight Race Engineering 96 Macauley Jones Jordan Boys Brad Jones Racing 99 Cooper Murray Jobe Stewart Erebus Motorsport 888 Craig Lowndes Zach Bates Triple Eight Race Engineering

*expected but unconfirmed

**pairings unconfirmed