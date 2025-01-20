The squad will reveal liveries for its #9 Jack Le Brocq and #99 Cooper Murray Camaros at prestige car dealership Young Timers Garage on Saturday, February 8.

Located at Greenlink Estate, 14-16 Adriatic Way, 86 Indian Drive, Keysborough, Victoria, the event is open to the public and begins at 8am with the liveries to be revealed at 9:30am.

“In 2025, we’re focused on what Erebus is all about: being for the people,” said Erebus CEO Barry Ryan.

“We hope fans can swing by, grab a coffee and a snack, mingle with the team, and check out some of the incredible cars that make Melbourne’s car community so special.

“YTG is the perfect venue to kick off the season and share this moment with our fans as we unveil our 2025 cars.”

The event will also reveal Erebus’ sponsorship line-up. It ran a rolling primary sponsorship model in 2024 following the pre-season withdrawal of several partners.

“I’m excited to pull the covers off the #9 Camaro and showcase the amazing brands we have on board for 2025,” said Le Brocq.

“The team has done an incredible job designing some stunning new liveries, and there’s no better place to unveil them than at YTG.

“It’s always special to connect with fans, and this event will be a great way to kick off the season.”

The team will return the #99 to the grid for rookie Murray after running #1 with Brodie Kostecki in 2024.

“Joining Erebus for 2025 is a dream come true, and I’m excited to unveil the #99 Camaro at YTG,” added Murray.

“The livery looks amazing, and it’s a privilege to represent the incredible brands backing us this season.

“It’s shaping up to be a fantastic event, and I can’t wait to meet everyone and kick off 2025 in such an exciting way.”