To be known as Pirtek Legends Night, the inaugural function will be held on Friday October 25 at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa and will double as a feature support attraction for the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 Supercars event.

Individual tickets for the night are $A390 (inc GST and fees), or $A3,370 for a table of 10 (inc GST and fees). Click here to purchase your ticket.

The ticket includes a three-course dinner, a four-hour drinks package, gift, entertainment and the chance to win several additional prizes through the night.

The exclusive event will have several purposes and is designed to become an annual ‘must attend’ function on the Australian motorsport calendar which will raise valuable funds for Motorsport Ministries, who do an amazing job at all levels for motorsport in Australia.

The night will also feature a chosen ‘Pirtek Legend’ and the inaugural guest will be none other than three-times Bathurst 1000 winner and five-times national touring car champion, Dick Johnson.

The night, which will be hosted by TV legend and motorsport tragic Grant Denyer, will feature several fund-raising activities, including the auction of no less than 16 high-quality items through the event’s auction partners, Lloyds Auctions, who will simulcast the auction live on the night.

Just 80 of the 400 tickets are available and those are being offered to Speedcafe readers exclusively for 48 hours before being released to the general public.

A 24-page full-colour catalogue featuring the auction items will be provided electronically to guests in advance and a printed souvenir version will be provided on the night.

The Pirtek Legends Night concept has been developed by Australian motorsport identity Brett “Crusher” Murray, who has been a personal supporter of Motorsport Ministries for several years. All profits from the event will be donated to Motorsport Ministries.

“Motorsport Ministries has done an amazing job servicing Australian motorsport for many years and it is important that we put something in place that is lasting and that can quickly become a ‘must do’ for anyone associated with motorsport in this country,” said Murray, who founded Speedcafe.

“We have some incredible initiatives that we will announce over the coming weeks and we hope to have a sold out event in a short period of time.

“Pirtek has been an amazing sponsor of motorsport in this country for more than 25 years and they have stepped up again with support of this inaugural event.

“We believe sponsors, teams and organisations will see the event as a way to entertain their stakeholders while having the chance to provide support to such a valuable organisation like Motorsport Ministries and highlight the amazing job they do.”

The head of Motorsport Ministries, Steve Peach, was delighted and excited when presented with the Legends Night concept.

“When we were first approached about the Legends Night we could not believe it,” said Peach.

“It is such a generous initiative from everyone involved and we look forward to watching it evolve and graciously benefiting from its success. We cannot thank PIRTEK enough for being one of the first on board and becoming the night’s presenting partner and Lloyds Auctions for their incredibly generous support.”

The night has been heavily supported by long-term Australian motorsport sponsors, PIRTEK, who are helping underwrite the inaugural charity event.

The partnership also rekindles PIRTEK’s involvement in the PIRTEK Legends event at the Gold Coast street race in 2010 and 2011, according to PIRTEK CEO, Mark Devitt.

“Motorsport Ministries does an amazing job behind the scenes in Australian motorsport and we are proud to be able support the inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night as the presenting partner and help cover the costs involved,” said Devitt.

“Every cent possible will be going to MM and we want that cheque to be as big as possible.

“There will be plenty of surprises on the night and a few familiar faces, several of whom were part of the PIRTEK Legends event on the Gold Coast a decade ago.”

Guests will be treated to a three-course dinner, drinks package, entertainment and the chance to win some valuable prizes.

About Motorsport Ministries

The role and function of Motorsport Ministries goes unnoticed or recognised the majority of the time as they help guide drivers, teams, officials, volunteers, the public and families through many critical times when there are severe accidents or injury as a result of competition.

The chaplains also work with the motorsport community through a host of other activities including personal counseling, funerals, weddings, christenings or simply helping someone in the industry when they are down on their luck.

Since its inception in 1986, Motorsport Ministries chaplains have attended more than 15,000 motorsport events in Australia across everyone of the sport’s disciplines.

There are currently 50 serving MM chaplins who receive no remuneration for their time and who willingly cover the majority of their own expenses in many instances.