Triple Eight boss Jamie Whincup revealed in Darwin that his team purchased an out-of-mileage engine from Grove Racing ahead of taking over the control supply deal from MPT in 2026.

However, the engine was in transit from Perth to Gold Coast-based MPT when the deal was done, and MPT allegedly refused to release it to Triple Eight following its arrival.

There’s no love lost between DJR and Triple Eight amid Ford’s decision to switch its homologation team status and engine supply deals to the current GM squad next season.

While a standoff over when HT documents will be handed over is yet to be resolved, Whincup confirmed today that Triple Eight now has the infamous engine.

“The hostage has been released,” Whincup told Speedcafe. “We have the engine we purchased so we can now start designing engine stands, etcetera.”

Triple Eight is building an engine shop within its current Brisbane headquarters to service the full Ford fleet from next season as part of a $9 million infrastructure investment.

Supercars moved to a single engine supplier per manufacturer model under the Gen3 ruleset that was introduced in 2023.

Triple Eight had initially intended for its longtime engine partner, Ken McNamara’s KRE, to take over the Ford supply contract as part of the team’s Blue Oval switch.

However, McNamara’s loyalty to GM and a category pushback against having two brands being serviced by the same workshop resulted in Triple Eight pressing the button on its own program.

DJR had taken over the Ford engine operation from Herrod Performance in late 2023 and is believed to want compensation for the subsequent investment it has made.

Under Supercars supply rules teams own their engines but all rebuilds must be undertaken by the appointed supplier.