There has been significant uncertainty around the future of GM in Supercars since news broke that lead Chevrolet team Triple Eight will defect to Ford next season.

That has left GM without a homologation team, and without a regular race-winning squad – at least based on the overall 2024 form.

There is also lingering uncertainty over the future of the Camaro at a global level, particularly with reports from the US that plans for a seventh-generation of the nameplate have been ‘blown apart’ by upper management.

GM hasn’t offered much in terms of reaction to the T8 split apart from an initial statement expressing disappointment in the news.

Today, however, that is expected to change with GM Australia and New Zealand GM Jess Bala and Chevrolet Racing GM Chris Payne to face the media.

Paddock scuttlebutt in Sydney has indicated that it will be a positive statement in terms of future commitment.

It will also be an opportunity for the brand to comment on its plans regarding a new homologation team, given there are question marks over whether T8 can feasibly see out the season thanks to the impending Ford switch.

Still, a positive message from GM should be welcomed by T8 boss Jamie Whincup, who told media last month that he wants the American giant to stay involved beyond 2025.

“We certainly hope so,” said Whincup when asked if GM has a future in Supercars.

“We want them to stay in the category in some way, shape or form, so we’ll help them out with the transition there and do everything we can to make sure that the GM brand continues in Supercars.

“The more brands in the sport, the better.”