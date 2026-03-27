Its Gold Coast staff will soon relocate from the office at 45 Nerang Street, Southport, that it has called home for over a decade.

Events, corporate and communications activities are being shifted to 8 Karp Court, Bundall, while motorsport and technical will be based from a new facility in Arundel.

Supercars previously held a separate operations shed in Molendinar that was essentially a storage facility with no dedicated office space.

The company will get the keys to the new Arundel technical centre in mid-April while the Bundall office is scheduled to be up and running by June 1.

Supercars’ motorsport boss Tim Edwards confirmed his team will move into the new Arundel tech centre once they return from the New Zealand double-header.

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“We’ll commence moving in at the back end of April and aim to be operational at some point in May,” Edwards told Speedcafe.



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“It’ll mean the motorsport department will be able to operate a lot more efficiently, rather than being in the office and then disappearing up the road to the tech centre.

“Having everybody together and not split will work better for the motorsport department.”

The dedicated facility will also allow Edwards and his team to be less reliant on external workshops for its operations.

“The intention is that where we’ve utilised external facilities or team workshops for various things, whether it’s centre-of-gravity testing or scanning cars, those types of functions, we’ll set up specific bays for those sort of things in the new tech centre,” he said.

The Bundall office will also have hot desking facilities for the motorsport and technical staff, should they need to interact with the rest of the business.

Supercars moved its Gold Coast office from Nerang to Southport in 2013 amid a downsizing of its Queensland operations.

That coincided with a migration of some departments to Sydney following the original appointment of CEO James Warburton, who returned to the job last year.

Sydney-based Warburton vowed to maintain the two-city structure following his reappointment.

Bundall has been deemed a more desirable location than Southport, with the new Supercars office nestled into an area that also features the Home of the Arts.