The team has revealed its newly refurbished facility will be offered as an events space.

Grove Racing said it is tabling “distinct events packages” for conferences, networking events, product launches and more.

“Located in Melbourne’s south-east, the Grove Racing headquarters is fit for any purpose or event size,” a statement read.

“Businesses can utilise the Grove Racing workshop for large-scale trade shows and launches, encouraging flexibility in event layout, and comfortably servicing up to 250 patrons.

“For a more intimate networking experience, businesses can gather in the mezzanine of the Grove Racing workshop, networking around the fully serviced Grove Racing bar.

“This area fits up to 150 people, allowing for an open-plan standing area and comfortable seating in our fully furnished lounge areas.

“Businesses can arrange for their events to be catered, with the Grove Racing catering team making use of our state-of-the-art industrial kitchen.

“Drinks packages are also available, served at the sleek Grove Racing bar.”

Grove Racing is also on the hunt for a mechanic to join its Supercars team Penrite Racing.