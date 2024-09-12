The Matt Payne/Garth Tander and Richie Stanaway/Dale Wood entries will both compete in the blue hues used by Moffat’s Falcon XB.

Moffat streaked to victory at Sandown in a car that had only just arrived back in Australia following a rapid development program in the United States.

The triumph was in stark contrast to Moffat’s troubled showing with the machine, dubbed ‘Project B52’, at the Bathurst 1000 the following month.

While the original car was destroyed in a transporter fire in 1976, a replica recently completed by a Moffat fan in Tasmania is on hand at Sandown as part of the celebration.

It’s the second consecutive year in which Grove Racing has paid tribute to Moffat.

Last year the squad adopted the Federation Insurance colours run on Moffat’s XC Falcon in 1979.