The Adelaide 500 wasn’t the first street race in Australian Touring Car Championship/Supercars history. But there’s little doubt that it is the one that set the scene for the modern era of top flight motor racing in this country.

It was back in 1999 that the Adelaide street circuit made its first appearance on the championship calendar. Supercars and the South Australian government combined to revive the Adelaide street circuit that had previously been used to host Formula 1.

The original grand prix layout was shortened for this new event and the Adelaide 500 was born. It quickly became clear that a new standard had been set for a Supercars race weekend.

Featured Videos

Firstly contesting 250-kilometre races in the concrete canyon in late summer heat provided a physical test that few drivers saw coming. Several drivers required medical intervention at that first race. Even in the modern age of ultra-professionalism and super fit drivers, Adelaide is still brutal on the body.

Secondly, the atmosphere, colour and fan reaction laid the foundation for these big street parties that have become a staple of the Supercars calendar.

With all that in mind, Supercars legend Murphy is in no doubt that Adelaide changed Supercars forever.

“I remember the first time, you know, turning up at this Adelaide street race concept in 1999 and none of us were ready for it,” he tells Speedcafe. “None of us were ready for it. There were people getting dragged out of bloody race cars almost dead.

“It turned Supercars racing on its head, you know. It started a whole new idea around what our formats were and what we could possibly do. It really is significant.

“And they keep stepping it up. [The SA Motorsport Board] keeps adding these incredible ideas. They always think outside the box and that’s why the event is iconic.”

There is little doubt that the SA Motorsport Board is “stepping it up” for the 25th anniversary running of the Adelaide 500.

Once again the event is breaking new ground with the debut of the NAPA Speedway – Sprintcars in the City. A cricket oval inside the circuit precinct has been transformed into an inner-city speedway which will host a full field of 900-plus horsepower Sprintcars on the Thursday and Friday nights.

The best Sprintcar drivers in the country will do battle over those two nights for a $100,000 prize purse.

The speedway will be in action across all four nights with Wingless Sprints and Street Stocks on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Elsewhere inside the precinct, another custom-built track will host Round 4 of the Fox Australian Supercross Championship across the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the Adelaide 500.

The additional racing won’t replace the legendary Adelaide 500 concerts, though, with Crowded House set to play on Saturday night, supported by Ocean Alley and Meg Mac.

On Sunday night, Cold Chisel hits the stage along with The Cruel Sea and The Superjesus.

As for the on-track action, a brand new Supercars champion will be crowned on the streets of Adelaide.

Will Brown heads to the South Aussie capital with one hand on the title, although teammate Broc Feeney is still in with a mathematical chance of stealing the crown.

Things are much tighter in the Super2 title fight with the second-tier looming as must-watch action across the weekend. Zach Bates, Aaron Cameron and Kai Allen head to the final round of the year separated by just 42 points.

Trans Am will make its first appearance in Adelaide since 2020 with V8 SuperUtes, Carrera Cup and the high-flying Stadium Super Trucks rounding out the undercard.

Watching all of the action closely will be Murphy, who has the special role of ‘fanbassador’ across the Adelaide 500 weekend.

“It’s a significant thing – I’ve never actually been to the event in any other capacity than as a driver, or work mode with Supercars,” he says.

“I just want to go and enjoy it myself and support the event and the good people that make it as big as what it is.

“I’ll be just be flouting around, having a chat and visiting corporate suites. Hopefully I’ll get to some of the concerts and enjoy the Sprintcars as well.”

Speedcafe has a paid partnership with the Vailo Adelaide 500.