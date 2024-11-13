The 43-year-old’s 21-season stint as a full-time driver is set to end after contract negotiations between Winterbottom and the Charlie Schwerkolt-owned squad broke down in August.

Team 18 opted to sign current Dick Johnson Racing driver Anton De Pasquale, while Winterbottom will return to Tickford Racing as a co-driver having been unable to secure another full-time seat.

Team 18 presented Winterbottom with the special livery in the Adelaide 500 pitlane on Wednesday.

It features a ‘Thanks Frosty’ message from the team and sponsor DeWalt, as well as individual wreaths marking each of his 39 Supercars race wins and his 2015 Supercars Championship title.

“It’s a nice tribute. Mitch [Croke] has done an amazing job with all the stickers on the car,” said Winterbottom.

“All those little dots reflect race wins, so there’s enough on there to make me feel like I’ve won enough, which is nice. I went around and looked at them all!

“Obviously DeWalt wanted to thank me as well, and the team. That’s really cool.

“Being a driver in the sport is such a cool thing, but being an ambassador for some of the biggest companies in the country that have options to choose…

“I’ve represented a lot of really amazing brands. It’s everything rolled into one, as well as your results on track.

“To see the car is really cool and it’ll be the last one I drive. It’ll be a memory for many years to come.”

Schwerkolt added: “Frosty’s been an incredible asset for Team 18 for the past six years,” he said.

“We’ve had an incredible time for him and there’s no better way of parting out in this great looking car here.

“It looks really good, especially let’s call them paw prints, all the number ones all over the car from his race wins, the 120 podiums and stats all up the back of the car.

“It looks absolutely fantastic and really proud to showcase this car.”

Winterbottom joined the team in 2019 following a 13-year stint at Tickford Racing, scoring its maiden race win at Hidden Valley last year.