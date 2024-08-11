Broc Feeney scored his first Supercars win in his rookie season in the 2022 season finale with Red Bull Ampol Racing and Payne did the same in 2023 with Penrite Racing.

Wood, in his first year with Mobil1 Truck Assist Racing, has been impressive.

Although he trails Mobil1 Optus Racing teammates Chaz Mostert, Wood is the best rookie in the drivers' championship.

He sits 17th ahead of Brad Jones Racing's Jaxon Evans (21st) and Aaron Love (23rd).

The Kiwi has two season-best finishes of fourth at Taupo and Perth and was quickest in practice at Sydney.

“With the sort of pace that WAU has at the moment, it's obviously probably more likely that he will get it,” Payne told Speedcafe.

“I think for him it's just all about putting together a race. Be it, qualifying and the race one in day. It's harder than it sounds.”

With the season a little more than half done, Payne reckons the final five events will see Wood have an uptick in results.

Payne enjoyed a surge in the back half of his rookie campaign. After Race 16 in 2023, Payne had two top 10 finishes. He had three times as many in the final 12 races.

“He'll learn that pretty soon and we all pick it up after half the year-ish,” said Payne.

“He'll be getting there and then he'll be getting more consistent.

“He's still working it out a little bit so it could be another Adelaide finale where the rookie wins – three in a row.”

Wood sits 17th in the drivers' championship after 16 races. Payne wound up 14th at the end of his debut season in 2023 while Feeney was sixth in 2022.