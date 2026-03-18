The duo have been named alongside James Moffat in a three-car Garry Rogers Motorsport attack on the March 27-29 Phillip Island opener.

It’ll mark a continuation of the team’s relationship with both Golding and Cameron, who’ll use its famous #34 and #33 respectively.

Golding is set to drive the first Mustang Cup car imported into the country and used for promotional duties, while Cameron will debut a brand new Dark Horse R.

The GRM trio – and the Triple Eight-supported Jack Perkins – are set to provide a strong benchmark for a range of young guns and amateurs taking part.

“It’s really cool to team up with GRM in the all new Mustang Cup category at Phillip Island,” said Golding.

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“These cars look great. They aren’t far away from the production car, but have all the right racing gear that should make the racing close and competitive.

“Ford’s initiative to find the next crop of young talent though the Mustang Cup is a fantastic opportunity for all up and coming drivers in Australia.

“And it is always a privilege to go racing with the GRM team. The crew there are like family to me so it will be nice to slot back into the fold.”

Golding has previously raced for GRM in Supercars, S5000 and Trans Am, while Cameron has been part of the team’s TCR and S5000 programs.

Cameron said he’s looking forward to piloting the #33 entry.

“Barry [Rogers] called me and asked if I would do Mustang Cup, and I wasn’t sure to start, but when he said that I was going to be the #33, that was enough for me. I said yes straight away,” he said.

“To race the #33 for GRM is the ultimate. A lot of cool drivers have raced with that, including Scott McLaughlin, Garth Tander, Lee Holdsworth and even Jamie Whincup.

“That was the drawcard for me. I’ve raced with GRM in TCR and S5000, but never with #33. That is GRM’s number and I’m honoured to have my name alongside it.

“Having Jimmy and Moff in the team is also really cool. It’s going to be a great reunion.

“The Dark Horse Rs are simple, production car style, and I can already see that it’s going to be a fun weekend, racing with mates.”

All three GRM drivers are currently confirmed for the opening round only.

Mustang Cup Australia will take to Phillip Island as part of the season opener for the Shannons SpeedSeeries.

Saturday and Sunday’s races will be broadcast on Foxtel and Kayo in Australia, while international viewers can watch via Ford Racing’s YouTube channel.