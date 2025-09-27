For the first time ever the series will stage two rounds in NZ next year, with the third running of the Taupo event (April 10-12) to be paired with a debut appearance at Ruapuna Raceway (April 17-19) in Christchurch.

The latter will mark the first time Supercars has raced on the South Island.

Ticket details have now been confirmed with the earliest opportunity to buy coming via Supercars Travel packages, which are on sale from September 29.

Hospitality pre-sale will start on October 10, as will double-header passes for people who attended Taupo in 2024 or 2025.

The general release of double-header passes will start on October 13.

Full public ticket sales for the Taupo event then starts on October 17 and the Christchurch event on October 22.

Supercars Travel and hospitality sales are through Supercars, with the rest via Ticketek NZ.

“This is a game-changer for Supercars and for motorsport fans across Australasia,” said Supercars CEO James Warburton.

“We’re not just adding races — we’re launching a full-throttle, two-week motorsport and travel experience that spans both islands of New Zealand. It’s a celebration of Kiwi passion and Aussie loyalty, wrapped into one unforgettable fortnight.

“Taupo and Christchurch are two spectacular destinations that will deliver a double hit of world-class racing, entertainment, and tourism.

“In our debut year at Taupo we saw a sell-out crowd — a clear signal that New Zealand is ready for more. Now, we’re doubling down with back-to-back weekends that will bring fans from both sides of the Tasman together.

“This isn’t just a calendar update — it’s a statement of intent. We’ve worked hand-in-hand with our partners across New Zealand to build something truly special.

“Whether you’re flying in from Australia or road-tripping from Wellington, this is your chance to be part of Supercars history. We can’t wait to see the grandstands packed, the cities buzzing, and the fans racing, roaming, and repeating.”

The NZ double-header will be part of an overall Supercars calendar that could feature anywhere from 12 to 14 races depending on the outcome of payment negotiations between the series and the teams.