Regulations have been tweaked to explicitly forbid a time penalty being served during a pitstop that takes place under Full Course Yellow.

Previously, rules stated such penalties could not be served “while the Safety Car boards or red flags are displayed or while the race is suspended.”

The term “FCY boards” has now been added to cover off the new-for-2024 FCY deployments.

There was a single FCY period at Sandown, called for debris from a clash between Kai Allen and Dylan O’Keeffe, that did not result in a full Safety Car being called.

While the rule loophole appeared to exist, no teams that had time penalties hanging over their heads served them during the FCY.

Brad Jones Racing did attempt to serve a time penalty under a Safety Car period and was subsequently forced to repeat the process under green.

Supercars has made key changes to the FCY and SC rules for Bathurst, removing a two-lap minimum and increasing the speed limit.