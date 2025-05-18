The WASCC, long-time operator of current Supercars venue Wanneroo Raceway, has come out as key supporter of the new street race.

That’s despite the proposed move shifting Supercars away from its historic venue.

The street race plan was back in the news last week with WA Premier Roger Cook announcing the start of community and stakeholder consultation.

According to a note sent to WASCC members, the club is involved in the consultation process for the Burswood Park circuit and sees it as a positive thing for motorsport in the west.

“Many may have heard the news earlier today with our Premier Roger Cook and our Deputy Premier Rita Saffioti announcing the Perth Entertainment and Sporting Precinct (PESP) development project at Burswood,” read the WASCC letter.

“Of particular interest is what will become one of the greatest events on the Supercar calendar with the opening event being the Perth Supercars street race at the PESP.

“Among its many great uses, the government plans to host an annual motorsport festival at the PESP, making the Perth round of the Supercars Championship one of the most iconic and special rounds each year.

“From a television perspective, we cannot imagine a more beautiful background view than the skyline our beautiful city will provide to audiences throughout Australia and other parts of the world.

“The WA Sporting Car Club welcomes this great state building project and is proud to have been included in the consultation process.

“We can only see positives for our great state, our beautiful city and the future of Western Australian motorsport and importantly the future and wellbeing of our home at Wanneroo Raceway.

“Your club will benefit from the higher profile Western Australian motorsport will gain in our state, our country and elsewhere.

“Our club is looking to work closely with the state government and the City of Wanneroo to realise our future growth plans.

“We will also see additional activation opportunities for Wanneroo Raceway arising from the annual Supercars event at the Perth Entertainment and Sporting Precinct.

“There is also potential opportunity to use our Festival of Speed as a feeder event for the annual Supercars street race.

“We believe the best days for Western Australian motorsport, our club and Wanneroo are in front of us.

“We ask that you all embrace this exciting news and get behind this new event and our great club.”

The WASCC previously promoted the local Supercars round, although in recent years that responsibility has fallen to Supercars Events.