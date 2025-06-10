The category has trumpeted a weekend figure of 34,817 as the best since 2017, when coincidentally James Warburton was last in the Supercars CEO role.

Supercars has raced at Wanneroo five times between then and now having missed two years due to COVID. The 2019 and ’22 events included night racing.

Current Supercars CEO Shane Howard, who will officially cede his position to Warburton on July 23, underscored the importance of Perth to Supercars.

“Western Australian fans turned out in force across all three days of the event, where we introduced a new format for Supercars and saw a brand-new race winner join the record books,” Howard said.

“To record our biggest Perth crowd since 2017 is a fantastic result and a credit to everyone involved – from our partners at the West Australian Government and CARCO.com.au Raceway to the teams and drivers who put on a great show.

“Perth is a key part of our national championship and the energy and passion we saw from fans this weekend proves why we love coming back to Western Australia.”

Supercars does not publicly release crowd figures for every event and its promotion of the Perth numbers is notable given current negotiations with the WA government over a new street race.

Warburton on the weekend declared plans to incorporate the proposed Burswood Park event into a 10-day motorsport festival to kick-off the 2027 season.

Although the festival may include activity at Wanneroo Raceway, there would be no Supercars racing action at the facility.

Wanneroo last weekend became the first circuit to host 100 ATCC/Supercars Championship races and is again expected to be on the calendar next year.