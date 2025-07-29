PremiAir ran an evaluation day test at Queensland Raceway on Monday in which it gave laps to Herne, Super2 driver Nash Morris and SuperUte racer Cody Brewczynski.

The team publicly billed it as a shootout between Herne and Morris for the only remaining seat on the Endurance Cup grid – the co-drive alongside Richie Stanaway in the #62 Camaro.

However, it’s been thought for some time that Morris is as good as locked into the drive.

The somewhat bizarre backwards and forwards included Herne being told by the team in May that he was out of contention, only to later be recalled for the evaluation test.

PremiAir consultant Roland Dane was in the garage for the test and is said to be playing a role in the decision-making ahead of an announcement this week.

A longtime friend of the Morris family, Dane’s presence only heightened expectations that the son of 2014 Bathurst 1000 winner Paul will be confirmed in the seat.

Regardless, Herne was eager to make the most of Monday’s laps, which marked his first proper hitout in a Gen3 car outside ride day duties.

“It’s no secret I’ve been trying to make it here for a fair few years now,” Herne told Speedcafe.

“Sometimes it feels a bit frustrating that I should be there and I’m not there yet, but this is probably the closest I’ve been and there’s no point throwing a tantrum whilst I’m this close.

“I’ve just got to take it as it comes. If it happens this year, it happens, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t, I’ll come back next year. I feel like I’m the closest I’ve ever been.

“Hopefully I’ll just get that one shot and make sure I do a good job of it.”

Herne was famously denied a Bathurst 1000 start with Garry Rogers Motorsport in 2020 due to not having the required Superlicence points.

Working closely with PremiAir technical boss Ludo Lacroix and #62 engineer Andrew Gilliam, Herne said braking technique and the feel of the tyre were the main adjustments from Trans Am.

“It’s not a foreign beast. The TA2 America stuff I’ve done, they’re quite similar in a way. Trans Am as well, I feel like it’s quite a similar car to these things,” he said.

“Really, for me, it’s getting the braking right. With such big brake rotors, the car stops on a dime. That’s probably the biggest thing I’ve had to learn.

“It’s been pretty good to try something different and learn something new.

“Ludo, Gilly and the crew have been really good through the data and explaining to me how to really drive a radial tyre car for the first time in a fair while.”

Morris did the bulk of the laps in the car throughout the day and was concentrating on adapting his skills from the Gen2 Ford Mustang he drives for Tickford Racing in Super2.

“It was pretty cool, I really enjoyed it,” said Morris.

“[There are a] few little different driving techniques to the Super2 car I normally drive that I had to adapt. The cars operate differently.

“If I do get the opportunity to partner with Richie, [I need] to look at how to drive that and my Super2 car, which I’ll have to do double duties at Bathurst.

“It was great to get a huge amount of laps.”

Brewczynski had a brief run in the Camaro at the completion of the day and is not a contender for the co-drive.