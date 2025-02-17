PremiAir will tackle the new season with reduced support from former naming rights partner Nulon, with Isuzu Trucks now taking the door spaces.

The team is set to run same the colours across its two Camaros and the Top Fuel drag car campaigned by owner Peter Xiberras.

James Golding returns to the Supercars squad that he joined in mid-2022 while Richie Stanaway replaces Tim Slade in the second entry, renumbered to #62.

Trans Am racer Nathan Herne is also expected to join the team this season for a wildcard at Queensland Raceway and an endurance co-drive alongside Stanaway.

“Today marks an exciting new chapter for PremiAir Racing,” enthused Xiberras.

“Having our Supercars and Top Fuel programs share the same striking livery demonstrates our commitment to building a strong and unified racing organisation.

“With the support of our major partners, Nulon and Isuzu, we are proud to present a bold new look that fans can identify with across both championships.

“This bold design matches our bold outlook for the year ahead, so make sure you watch this space both in Supercars and Top Fuel!”

Xiberras is excited to get the season underway, although admits Stanaway faces a “steep learning curve” given he is yet to drive one of the team’s Camaros.

“We couldn’t be more keen to start the new season,” Xiberras said.

“We learnt a lot last year and made a lot of in roads, and we haven’t left a stone unturned over the off-season with an incredible amount of work and preparation poured into every aspect of our program to make sure we are as ready to go this weekend as possible.

“The finishing touches on our prep will take place this Wednesday at our pre-season test, including Richie’s first laps with us.

“We are really looking forward to seeing him take the wheel of the #62 PremiAir Racing Camaro alongside our returning driver, Jimmy Golding the #31.

“It will be a steep learning curve for Richie, but we know he is extremely ready, as is every single member of our team.

“Together, we are more than ready to get out there at Sydney Motorsport Park and do the absolute best we can to start the new season in the best possible way.”