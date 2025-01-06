The ex-Triple Eight boss is now semi-retired but keeps a keen eye on the Supercars scene, including his former team.

Dane spent a chunk of 2024 in the United States visiting daughter Jess and her partner Shane van Gisbergen, giving RD a unique behind the scenes look at NASCAR.

He explains what Supercars should learn from the US series, as well as giving an overall health check on the Aussie category, its media rights talks and new Finals system.

Featured Videos

There’s also discussion of the evolving Australian GT racing scene and Dane’s own plans to get back on the race track.