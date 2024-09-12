Melbourne-based electric karting venue PowerPlay has come onboard as the naming rights sponsor of the #1 Chevrolet Camaro for the 500-kilometre race.

The livery is the work of former Holden designer and renowned livery artist Peter Hughes.

“The livery is certainly going to stand out at Sandown,” said 2023 champion Kostecki.

“It’s one of my favourite tracks on the calendar and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel this weekend.”

Kostecki will be joined by former full-timer Todd Hazelwood in the co-driver’s seat.

“I’m loving the bold design. It really ties in with the energy of the PowerPlay brand and the karting experience they offer,” said Hazelwood.

“The car looks fast just sitting there, and I’m sure it’ll turn heads when we hit the track.”

The Sandown 500 gets underway in earnest on Friday with Practice 1 at 10:45am AEST. Practice 2 for co-drivers and Practice 3 follow at 12:45pm and 3:40pm respectively.

Saturday begins with Practice 4 and Practice 5 at 9:55am and 12:05pm before Qualifying at 2:15pm. Saturday concludes with the Top 10 Shootout at 5:25pm.

A 20-minute warm-up starts proceedings on Sunday at 9:55am before the 161-lap race at 2:05pm.