The fastest times were set on wet tyres with Brown’s best effort, a 1:13.0865s, coming on Lap 16 of his 18 laps.
“It was great to end up P1 there,” said Brown.
“I think it’s when you run the tyres and how dry the track is and all of that.
“We seem pretty confident in the dry and the wet, so that’s a big thing, but we don’t know what qualifying is going to be this afternoon. It’s really just trying to make it through to that Top 10.”
After topping Practice 4, Penrite Racing driver Richie Stanaway wound up second and 0.1550s off the pace.
Stanaway’s teammate Matt Payne was on course to eclipse the benchmark set by Brown until Davison went off the road with one minute and 30 seconds remaining.
Four tenths of a second covered the top 10 with third through 10th occupied by Broc Feeney (Red Bull Ampol Racing), Chaz Mostert (Mobil 1 Optus Racing), James Golding (PremiAir Nulon Racing), Anton De Pasquale (Shell V-Power Racing Team), Tim Slade (PremiAir Nulon Racing), Will Davison (Shell V-Power Racing Team), and Jack Le Brocq (Tyrepower Racing).
Some teams opted to throw super soft compound tyres on in the final 10 minutes, a call that proved problematic for some.
Middy’s Racing driver Bryce Fullwood was among those to spear off the road on slicks in the final stanza as well as the CoolDrive Racing Ford Mustang of Aaron Love.
Car #17 goes for a dip into the fence to bring Practice 5 to an early end!
Brown, who didn’t go out on slicks, noted the tough conditions.
“I saw [Davo] was a bit of a pioneer,” he said.
“I thought it was too wet. Dandenong Road was really wet and I thought it would be so hard to brake down there.
“So just limiting risk to the car really, I don’t think we were going to get a lot out of running a green then.
“It’s so slippery,” he continued. “You can see the amount of people who are running off, the trenches are quite bad, you can damage your car a fair bit by running off slow.
“Just need to manage the qualifying session and keep it clean.”
Brodie Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood completed just two laps and failed to set a representative lap time after deciding not to go out in the slippery conditions.
Qualifying for the Sandown 500 is set to start at 2:15pm before the Top 10 Shootout at 5:25pm.
Results: Penrite Oil Sandown 500 Practice 5
|Pos
|Num
|Driver/s
|Team/Sponsor
|Car
|Lap
|1
|87
|Will Brown/Scott Pye
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:13.087
|2
|26
|Richie Stanaway/Dale Wood
|Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:13.242
|3
|19
|Matthew Payne/Garth Tander
|Penrite Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:13.245
|4
|88
|Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:13.272
|5
|25
|Chaz Mostert/Lee Holdsworth
|Mobil1 Optus Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:13.391
|6
|31
|James Golding/David Russell
|PremiAir Nulon Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:13.454
|7
|11
|Anton De Pasquale/Tony D’Alberto
|Shell V-Power Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:13.458
|8
|23
|Tim Slade/Cameron McLeod
|PremiAir Nulon Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:13.464
|9
|17
|Will Davison/Kai Allen
|Shell V-Power Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:13.493
|10
|9
|Jack Le Brocq/Jayden Ojeda
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:13.493
|11
|2
|Ryan Wood/Fabian Coulthard
|Mobil1 Truck Assist Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:13.546
|12
|6
|Cam Waters/James Moffat
|Monster Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:13.547
|13
|18
|Mark Winterbottom/Michael Caruso
|CUB CADET Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:13.590
|14
|10
|Nick Percat/Dylan O’Keeffe
|Bendix Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:13.607
|15
|55
|Thomas Randle/Tyler Everingham
|Monster Castrol Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:13.609
|16
|20
|David Reynolds/Warren Luff
|Tradie Beer Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:13.619
|17
|50
|Jaxon Evans/Dean Fiore
|SCT Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:13.691
|18
|8
|Andre Heimgartner/Declan Fraser
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:13.772
|19
|96
|Macauley Jones/Jordan Boys
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:13.845
|20
|4
|Cameron Hill/Cameron Crick
|SP Tools Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:13.866
|21
|14
|Bryce Fullwood/Jaylyn Robotham
|Middy’s Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:13.952
|22
|7
|James Courtney/Jack Perkins
|Snowy River Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:13.990
|23
|888
|Craig Lowndes/Cooper Murray
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.048
|24
|3
|Aaron Love/Aaron Cameron
|CoolDrive Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.151
|25
|118
|Matt Chahda/Brad Vaughan
|Matt Chahda Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.925
|26
|1
|Brodie Kostecki/Todd Hazelwood
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:24.932