Side-on contact with the concrete at the exit of Turn 3 left the 19-year-old South Australian careening down the Turn 4 escape road with no brakes.

The Gomersall Motorsport Commodore driver was faced with a two-part concrete barrier – designed to allow access to and from the circuit.

Goodall navigated around the first wall before slamming into the second – knocking over the concrete block and its attached tyre bundle and catchfence.

Goodall collects the wall at Turn 4 to cause a session ending red flag!#Super2 pic.twitter.com/nDZt5jlCyn — Dunlop Series (@Dunlop_Series) November 15, 2024

“Unfortunately at Turn 3 I made a little bit of a mistake and ended up in the wall,” Goodall recounted to Speedcafe.

“It’s pretty common that it happens there, but what do you do? It knocked out the front-right assembly and shattered the rear-right brake disc, so we had no chance of braking.

“At that point you’ve got to make a choice. I was probably travelling 150km/h, what do you crash into? It’s a scary thought. It’s something I haven’t had before.

Goodall said he was unaware of exactly what was on the other side of the first barrier.

“To be honest I don’t know what I was thinking,” he continued.

“I knew I wanted to hit the tyre wall on the left because it was probably about two metres further away and maybe I could knock off a couple of extra kays.

“But I really didn’t know what was on the other side and to be honest it’s not what I was thinking about. Your survival instinct kicks in when your brake pedal goes long and you’ve got nothing.

“The way that it ended up, fortunately no one surrounding was hurt, but looking at it, it’s pretty scary and there’s a few ways that it could have gone wrong.

“The marshals were straight to the car as soon as I stopped, so obviously they were very close surrounding. Fortunately, no one else was involved.”

Winded in the immediate aftermath, Goodall was cleared of serious injury.

“I’ve just got a bit of sore balls from the strap and maybe a little bit in the neck, I’ll probably find out tomorrow how bad it really is,” he said.

The incident was a dramatic way to end the Toyota 86 graduate’s rookie Super2 season with the Gomersall team.

It was announced on Wednesday that he will move to Tickford Autosport next season, replacing Brad Vaughan in its three-driver line-up.

“It sucks for all the sponsors, family, the team, all the guys who are supporting me, I really, really apologise,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate but it looks like the video has already got a few views on Facebook so you’ve got to take the positive from that.”